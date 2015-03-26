Ari Picker is best known as the front man for the acclaimed indie rock band Lost in the Trees, but the North Carolina native is now entering orchestral composition.

Inspired by the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, specifically Book of Hours, Picker has assembled a group of local musicians to debut his piece titled Lion and The Lamb.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Picker about his new work and his expanding palette which draws from the world of jazz and Picker's expertise in strings and choral vocals. Lion and the Lamb's world premiere will be March 27th and 28th at the Nelson Music Room on Duke’s campus at 8 p.m. as part of the Duke Performances series.

Hear Eric Hodge interview Ari Picker about his folk group Lost in the Trees from February 2014.

Check out this playlist of songs from the library of Lost in the Trees.

Lost in the Trees' NPR Tiny Desk Concert

"Past Life" from Lost in the Trees