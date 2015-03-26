Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Lion And The Lamb

N.C. musician Ari Picker tries his hand at orchestral composition.
Duke Performances
/

Ari Picker is best known as the front man for the acclaimed indie rock band Lost in the Trees, but the North Carolina native is now entering orchestral composition.

Inspired by the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke, specifically Book of Hours, Picker has assembled a group of local musicians to debut his piece titled Lion and The Lamb

Host Frank Stasio talks with Picker about his new work and his expanding palette which draws from the world of jazz and Picker's expertise in strings and choral vocals. Lion and the Lamb's world premiere will be March 27th and 28th at the Nelson Music Room on Duke’s campus at 8 p.m. as part of the Duke Performances series.  

Hear Eric Hodge interview Ari Picker about his folk group Lost in the Trees from February 2014.

Check out this playlist of songs from the library of Lost in the Trees.

Lost in the Trees' NPR Tiny Desk Concert

"Past Life" from Lost in the Trees

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAri PickerJazzNC MusicianOrchestral MusicIndie RockDuke PerformancesDuke UniversityRainer Maria RilkeBook of Hours
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
