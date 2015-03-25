Tax Proposal To Redistribute Revenue

Some of the state's most powerful senators are trying to revamp the distribution of sales tax so rural areas get more of the revenue.

A measure in the Senate proposes tax revenues be distributed according to population to allow some of the money spent in big city shopping centers to return to rural areas to better build infrastructure. Opponents say the plan does not take into account the population shift due to tourism and the funds needed to maintain tourist destinations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the plan and the politics behind the issue.

To view Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown's press conference about this new proposal you can visit WRAL.