From Hot To Salty, Smoky And Sweet, What Our State’s Flavors Say About Who We Are

Hot, salty/smoky, sour/bitter, sweet, savory, and sharp: a flavor profile can evoke a particular style of food, and in turn, food can give insight to a community’s public health, history and policies. This week, students, faculty, entrepreneurs and community members at UNC-Chapel Hill gather to explore the history, politics and culture of North Carolina food using the six flavor profiles as a guide.

The State of the Plate conference will be held at the FedEx Global Education Center on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

Host Frank Stasio talks with panelists who study foodways from the mountains to the coast. Marcie Cohen Ferris is the program chair and professor of American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill who recently authored the book Edible South (UNC/2014). Katy Clune is a master’s student of American Studies/Folklore at UNC-Chapel Hill who studies how a community of Laotian immigrants in Morganton uses food to re-make home, focusing on the story of Asian Fusion Kitchen. Karen Willis Amspacher is the director of Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center in Harkers Island, and Sharon Holland is a professor of American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill.