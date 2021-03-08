-
Lovie Beard Shelton was a pioneer in her field. As the first registered nurse-midwife in North Carolina, she helped birth more than 4,000 babies born to…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast from Monday, December 7. When Bill Ferris meets someone, he usually asks, “Where are you from?” The simple question…
Hot, salty/smoky, sour/bitter, sweet, savory, and sharp: a flavor profile can evoke a particular style of food, and in turn, food can give insight to a…
