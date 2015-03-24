For North Carolina author Liza Wieland, three separate narratives converged to her new book, Land of Enchantment.

The novel traces the experiences of three multiracial women in three different parts of the country. The characters share common themes around love, loss, racial identity and art.

Host Frank Stasio talks with writer and English professor at East Carolina University Liza Wieland.

She speaks tonight at 7 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, tomorrow at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, Thursday at Park Road Books in Charlotte, Saturday at City Lights Books in Sylva and April 8 at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham.