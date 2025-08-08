Attorney says Naser case raises questions about who is targeted for deportation

Greensboro immigrant Mohamed Naser has been released from a federal detention center in Georgia.

But his case is not over.

Last week, a federal judge agreed to release Naser on a $20,000 bond. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement put that move on hold.

In response, his attorneys filed a habeas corpus action seeking his release. He was freed on Tuesday and is now back home in Greensboro.

Jeremy McKinney, one of Naser’s attorneys, says that although he’s out on bond, Naser still faces removal proceedings.

McKinney questions why immigration authorities are pursuing people like Naser, an asylum seeker from Libya with no criminal record.

“Why in the world do we want to take someone that is not a public safety threat and not a national security threat – why in the world will we not reserve our overloaded immigration court system for the worst of the worst?” he says.

McKinney says a date has not yet been set for Naser’s next court appearance.

WFDD reached out to ICE media officials but did not get a response.

