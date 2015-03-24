The term “social inequality” points to disparities in economics.

But in reality, social inequality means inequities in many spheres: health, law, education and culture. Dissecting Inequality: Disparity and Difference in the 21st Century, a conference at Duke this week, explores the reasons for social inequality and the scientific approaches to addressing it.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sandy Darity, co-director of Duke’s Research Network on Racial and Ethnic Inequality and one of the conference organizers.