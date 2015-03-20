Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Crowning The Pun Master

Since ancient Greece, rhetoric has been a powerful form of speech used to persuade and impress an audience.

Today, the wittiest among us sometimes exchange the most chuckle-inducing form of rhetoric: the pun. That battle of wits is now a competition in the Triangle where 24 contestants will fight for the title of Pun Master of Durham. A champion will be crowned at Motorco in Durham on Monday at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with George Gopen, professor emeritus of the practice of rhetoric at Duke University and judge of the 4th Annual Great Pun Championship, and Colin Butler, last year's Pun Master of Durham.

Watch Colin win the final round of the 2014 Great Durham Pun Championship below.

