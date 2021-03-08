-
Hold your groans! Wordplay can be inventive, poignant and, at its finest, a shared discovery. Some of the finest examples are portmanteaus: word mashups…
-
Hold your groans! Wordplay can be inventive, poignant and, at its finest, a shared discovery. Some of the finest examples are portmanteaus: word mashups…
-
You might find this PUN-believable, but there is an annual pun competition held in Durham each year. Contestants are matched up for one-on-one pun-offs…
-
You might find this PUN-believable, but there is an annual pun competition held in Durham each year. Contestants are matched up for one-on-one pun-offs…
-
George Gopen thought it was a riot when he beat his college roommate in a pun contest. "If you keep maltreating your girlfriend, she will send you a dijon…
-
George Gopen thought it was a riot when he beat his college roommate in a pun contest. "If you keep maltreating your girlfriend, she will send you a dijon…
-
Since ancient Greece, rhetoric has been a powerful form of speech used to persuade and impress an audience.Today, the wittiest among us sometimes exchange…
-
Since ancient Greece, rhetoric has been a powerful form of speech used to persuade and impress an audience.Today, the wittiest among us sometimes exchange…