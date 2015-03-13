Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Women Writing Their History

UNC and Duke are hosting edit-a-thons in hopes of diversifying Wikipedia's edting pool.
Dr. Andrea K. Dupree is a scientist featured for the Smithsonian's edit-a-thon.
UNC's Wilson library is hosting an edit-a-thon on American Indians.
Duke's Women at Duke Edit-a-thon will hope to spotlight the women of Duke's history.
Women have their fingerprints all over the history of mankind, but men have had a larger role in filling the pages of history books. 

An event co-sponsored by the Sallie Bingham Center for Women's History and Culture, Duke University Archives, and the Duke Women's Center aims to put power in the hands of women by hosting a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. At the event, women will learn about editing for one of the web’s primary sources of information: Wikipedia. 

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with a panel of edit-a-thon an organizers about the lack of female editors and editors of color on Wikipedia. Participants in the panel are Kelly Wooten a research services and collection development librarian at Duke’s Sallie Bingham Center, Emily Jack, digital projects and outreach librarian for the UNC Wilson Special Collections Library and Sara Snyder, deputy chief of the Media & Technology Office at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Duke's Women at Duke Edit-a-thon is Wednesday, March 25th from 10 am to 2 pm at The Edge Workshop Room in the Bostock Library on First Floor.

The North Carolina Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will host an edit-a-thon focused on American Indian history in North Carolina on April 1, 2015 from 5:00 to 8:45 pm at the Wilson Library in room 504. The UNC Libraries will host three more edit-a-thons throughout April and you can learn about them on the UNC Library's news blog

The Smithsonian She Blinded Me with Science: Smithsonian Women in Science Edit-a-Thon will be held on Friday, March 27, 2015 at the Smithsonian Archives.  

The State of Things
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
