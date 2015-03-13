Women Writing Their History

Women have their fingerprints all over the history of mankind, but men have had a larger role in filling the pages of history books.

An event co-sponsored by the Sallie Bingham Center for Women's History and Culture, Duke University Archives, and the Duke Women's Center aims to put power in the hands of women by hosting a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. At the event, women will learn about editing for one of the web’s primary sources of information: Wikipedia.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with a panel of edit-a-thon an organizers about the lack of female editors and editors of color on Wikipedia. Participants in the panel are Kelly Wooten a research services and collection development librarian at Duke’s Sallie Bingham Center, Emily Jack, digital projects and outreach librarian for the UNC Wilson Special Collections Library and Sara Snyder, deputy chief of the Media & Technology Office at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Duke's Women at Duke Edit-a-thon is Wednesday, March 25th from 10 am to 2 pm at The Edge Workshop Room in the Bostock Library on First Floor.

The North Carolina Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will host an edit-a-thon focused on American Indian history in North Carolina on April 1, 2015 from 5:00 to 8:45 pm at the Wilson Library in room 504. The UNC Libraries will host three more edit-a-thons throughout April and you can learn about them on the UNC Library's news blog

The Smithsonian She Blinded Me with Science: Smithsonian Women in Science Edit-a-Thon will be held on Friday, March 27, 2015 at the Smithsonian Archives.