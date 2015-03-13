From 'Ironman' To Homeless: Life After The Gridiron

Former University of North Carolina football star Ryan Hoffman was once a giant.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 287-pound left tackle for UNC's 1997 football team helped guide the Tarheels to an 11-1 record. But Hoffman looks like a different person today. He is homeless and most likely dealing with brain trauma from his years on the football field.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with reporter Juliet Macur who tracked down Hoffman for a New York Times profile.

Macur's columns on Hoffman can be found here and here.