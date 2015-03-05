Are We Our Minds?

Cognitive neuropsychology is a branch of psychology that uses brain damage or atypical brains to theorize about the structure of the mind.

Elizabeth Schechter is a philosopher who uses cognitive neuropsychology to ponder bigger philosophical questions like: What is a mind? What is self consciousness? What would it mean to have two minds?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Schecter, professor of philosophy at Washington University in St. Louis and current National Humanities Fellow, about her research on split brain surgeries and what it shows about the mind.

Schecter will give a lecture on split brains tonight at 5 p.m. at the National Humanities Center in Durham.