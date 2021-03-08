-
Cognitive neuropsychology is a branch of psychology that uses brain damage or atypical brains to theorize about the structure of the mind. Elizabeth…
Scientists at Duke University say a substance found in many plastics could inhibit the development of the central nervous system. The report says…
What is this ability to step into someone else’s shoes? To imagine how they feel, to hurt for them or to be happy for them? Empathy is widely considered a…
Is a teacher lecturing in front of a classroom effective? Is it possible that the way we teach our children is outdated? Cathy Davidson thinks so. The…
Some people brag about how little sleep they need to function, but sleep disorders and the problems they cause are getting a lot more attention these…
