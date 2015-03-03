SCOTUS Takes Another Look At Obamacare

The U.S Supreme Court will take up a case this week that potentially puts half a million North Carolinians at risk of losing their subsidized health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

In King v. Burwell, the high court will examine whether the federal government can assist in paying insurance premiums for all Americans or if it can only offer funds in states that have created their own health care exchanges.

Guest host Phoebe Judge speaks with Duke professor of public policy Don Taylor about what is at stake in the case and what the outcome means for North Carolina.

The New York Times has put together a video that explains the details of the case. You can view it below: