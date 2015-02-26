Downton Abbey At The Biltmore
Costume expert Nancy Lawson tweaking the mannequins before the exhibit's opening.
The Biltmore Company
Set in the Tapestry Gallery is Lady Mary’s wool coat (L) worn trimmed in velvet. On the right is a coat worn by Lady Edith Crawley. Tailored clothes for women were worn for travel or sporting activities from the late 19th century onward.";
The Biltmore Company
Located in the Library is Lady Mary Crawley’s dusty-pink silk evening dress. This dress has a black net overlay, creating a sheer and glamorous appearance enhanced by see beads and sequins. The dress was worn at dinner the first time Sir Richard visits.";
The Biltmore Company
In the Kitchen, Daisy Robinson (L) and Mrs. Patmore (R). As kitchen maid, Daisy has no uniform and must make do with cast-off dresses. Mrs. Patmore is one of the most important female servants; her heavy cotton dress is covered with a light apron.
The Biltmore Company
In Edith Vanderbilt's bedroom, Lady Mary Crawley is being dressed by her lady’s maid in a green silk evening dress with black net overlay and black and silver starbursts, worn at dinner for Matthew’s arrival at Downton.";s:
The Biltmore Company
In the Breakfast Room is Matthew Crawley gentleman’s attire; wool with long pants, worn in country but slightly more formal. It was the choice for going into town, visiting neighbors or attending business meetings.";
The Biltmore Company
Lord and Lady Grantham are located in the Banquet Hall of Biltmore House. Lord Grantham’s uniform with red jacket was based on a 1912 Indian Guides officer’s uniform. Lady Grantham’s dress was designed as a "tea" dress, worn for entertaining friends.";s:3:
The Biltmore Company
Biltmore House is bringing Downton Abbey to Asheville with a new exhibit featuring more than 40 original costumes from the show.“Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times” traces the evolution of fashion and social norms during the early 20th century and draws a number of parallels between the Vanderbilts and the Crawleys. It has also given the Biltmore estate a chance to reexamine more of its own history, including the stories of many of the servants and housekeeping staff.
Host Frank Stasio talks about the exhibit with Leslie Klingner, the Biltmore’s curator of interpretation, and Nancy Lawson, a costume expert. The exhibit is on view at Biltmore House through May 25, 2015.