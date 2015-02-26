Downton Abbey At The Biltmore

Biltmore House is bringing Downton Abbey to Asheville with a new exhibit featuring more than 40 original costumes from the show.“Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times” traces the evolution of fashion and social norms during the early 20th century and draws a number of parallels between the Vanderbilts and the Crawleys. It has also given the Biltmore estate a chance to reexamine more of its own history, including the stories of many of the servants and housekeeping staff.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the exhibit with Leslie Klingner, the Biltmore’s curator of interpretation, and Nancy Lawson, a costume expert. The exhibit is on view at Biltmore House through May 25, 2015.