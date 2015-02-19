Board of Governors Panel Recommends Elimination Of Centers

A panel of the UNC System Board of Governors recommended the elimination of three campus-based centers and on-going assessment of 13 others yesterday.

The working group suggested the closure of the Center on Poverty, Work, and Opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill; the NC Center for Biodiversity at East Carolina University; and the Institute for Civic Engagement and Social Change at NC Central University.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Dave Dewitt about the latest.