The State of Things

'The Blue Divide:' Duke and North Carolina Meet Again

Duke fan Johnny Moore and Tarheel fan Art Chanksy teamed up to chronicle the biggest rivalry in college hoops.

The men's basketball teams from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University battle each other tonight for the 239th time.

The storied rivalry is notorious for dividing friends, family and coworkers over which shade of blue is best.

But in a rare collaboration, Tar Heel sportswriter Art Chansky and Blue Devil sports marketer Johnny Moore chronicled the history of the rivalry in the book, The Blue Divide (Triumph Books/2014). 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chansky and Moore about the Tobacco Road rivalry that many call the greatest in sports.  

