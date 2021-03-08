-
It has been more than a decade since Art Chansky released “Blue Blood: Duke-Carolina: Inside the Most Storied Rivalry in College Hoops.” In it he traces…
-
It has been more than a decade since Art Chansky released “Blue Blood: Duke-Carolina: Inside the Most Storied Rivalry in College Hoops.” In it he traces…
-
The men's basketball teams from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University battle each other tonight for the 239th time.The storied rivalry is notorious for…
-
The men's basketball teams from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University battle each other tonight for the 239th time.The storied rivalry is notorious for…
-
Celebrations will commemorate the life of Nelson Mandela this weekend across the Piedmont. The former South African President died last week at the age of…
-
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ousted two leaders of the school's athletic program this week. Football coach Butch Davis was fired and…
-
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ousted two leaders of the school's athletic program this week. Football coach Butch Davis was fired and…
-
"Snap. Spot. Kick away. High enough, long enough... It's good! It's good! Carolina has won the game on a 42-yard field goal by freshman Connor Barth. Good…