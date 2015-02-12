When the city of Gulfport, Mississippi made plans to bulldoze the graves of former slaves, teacher-turned-advocate Derrick Evans fought to stop it.

Evans returned to his home, the Turkey Creek community. His fight to preserve and protect the area are the subject of the film, Come Hell or High Water. The work traces the battles of community members to fight for environmental justice and to survive the destruction and damage caused by Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill. The struggles in Turkey Creek are similar to those faced by community members in Mebane, North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmaker Leah Mahan; Omega Wilson, president of the West End Revitalization Association; and Danielle Spurlock, professor of city and regional planning at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Come Hell or High Water screens tonight at 6 p.m. at the UNC School of Public Health with a panel discussion to follow.

