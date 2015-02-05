Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

In Every Way

1 of 2
Brown's latest novel
nicbrown.net
2 of 2
Author Nic Brown
nicbrown.net

  

Five years after his last novel, North Carolina native Nic Brown is back with another riveting story. 

In Brown's newest book, In Every Way (Counterpoint, 2015), the protagonist, Maria, is dealing with an unplanned pregnancy, her mother's cancer and her first year of college. Maria has a lot of decisions to make, but she lacks the guidance she needs most needs in these turbulent times. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brown about his newest novel, transitions in life and turning his last book into a screenplay for a feature length film. 

Brown will be reading from In Every Way February 10th at Chapel Hill's Flyleaf Books. For more information go here

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNic BrownNC WritersFiction
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio