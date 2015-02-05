Five years after his last novel, North Carolina native Nic Brown is back with another riveting story.

In Brown's newest book, In Every Way (Counterpoint, 2015), the protagonist, Maria, is dealing with an unplanned pregnancy, her mother's cancer and her first year of college. Maria has a lot of decisions to make, but she lacks the guidance she needs most needs in these turbulent times.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brown about his newest novel, transitions in life and turning his last book into a screenplay for a feature length film.

Brown will be reading from In Every Way February 10th at Chapel Hill's Flyleaf Books. For more information go here.