Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Life, Culture And Economic Impact Of Latino Immigrants In North Carolina

1 of 4
There are thousands of Latina immigrants in North Carolina who work as housecleaners. A new project from Duke University documents the life stories of fifteen Latina women from Durham.
The Housecleaner Project
2 of 4
The Housecleaner Project from Duke University documents the daily lives of women who earn their livings as housecleaners. A woman featured here cleans a bathroom in a Durham house.
The Housecleaner Project
3 of 4
The women featured in this project scrub, vacuum and mop to earn a living. Many of these women have been in the area for more than a decade.
The Housecleaner Project
4 of 4
Lilia, a Durham housecleaner, makes breakfast with her son.
The Housecleaner Project
The Life, Culture And Economic Impact Of Latino Immigrants In North Carolina
La entrevista completa en español con tres limpiadoras Latinas que son parte de The Housecleaner Project hablando sobre sus vidas.

In the last two decades, international migration to North Carolina has increased dramatically and more than half of the state’s foreign-born population is Latino. 

One of the biggest misconceptions is that people in the US think we are here to take their jobs. [...] We come here to work very hard. We do the hardest work that they aren't willing to do-Araceli

According to the Migration Policy Institute, as of 2013, North Carolina was home to more than 390,000 immigrants of Latino origin. This influx of new immigrants shapes the economy and culture in profound ways. Host Frank Stasio talks to Stephen Appold, professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, about his research showing the overall economic impact of immigrants

Stasio continues the conversation with three Latina women from Durham who earn their livings as housecleaners. The stories of Elizabeth, Araceli and Marilu are documented by students from Duke University as part of a photography project, The Housecleaner Project

[In the 1990s] people that were farmers in Mexico became disenfranchised through NAFTA. So these people are left selling all of their land and selling everything they have to come to the United States-Yuri Ramirez

  Stasio also discusses the history of Latino migration in North Carolina and examines some of the linguistic, sociological and psychological challenges faced by Latino immigrants with LilianaParedes, linguist and director of the Spanish Language Program at Duke University; Yuri Ramirez, a doctoral candidate in history at Duke University; and Luke Smith, psychiatrist and executive director of El Futuro, a behavioral health treatment organization for Spanish-speaking individuals. 

I think in order to become a healthier community that embraces these other communities we need to be open to listen beyond the words-Liliana Paredes

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLatinoMigrationImmigrationLatino ImmigrantsHousecleanerDuke UniversityEl FuturoMental HealthLanguageDual LanguageSpanishCultureHispanic
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio