As more and more North Carolinians receive the COVID-19 vaccines, one population in particular has lagged behind the rest. Less than 4% of the Hispanic community in North Carolina has received a first dose of the potentially lifesaving vaccines.
Juan José Mejia Guillén is considered an essential worker in North Carolina. He runs a small construction company, Olive and Sage Custom Building, LLC.…
By 2025, projections show North Carolina will have 23 counties in which non-Hispanic whites are not the majority race, sometimes referred to as a majority…
The Durham County Sheriff's Office has announced the appointment of a new Hispanic community liaison.Captain Raheem Aleem’s job will be to help the…
In the last two decades, international migration to North Carolina has increased dramatically and more than half of the state’s foreign-born population is…
Hispanic entrepreneurs and other business and community leaders are in Durham today for the Annual Hispanic Market Advantage Conference.Iris Ramirez Reese…
Blacks and Hispanics are paying significantly more in home prices than whites. That's according to new research out of Duke University that tracked more…
Governor Pat McCrory's office says it no longer has a staff member devoted to Hispanic affairs. The governor's staff says the duties of the state's Latino…
A conference today in Chapel Hill is focused on sexual health in the young Hispanic population. It's being hosted by the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention…