Author Sharon Draper has been writing award-winning young adult fiction for years.

Her stories deal with issues like race, poverty and abuse, but Draper says she is just trying to give kids an "introduction to something they never knew they wanted,” and that thing is storytelling.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Draper about her new book, Stella by Starlight (Simon and Schuster/2014), and the tradition of storytelling.