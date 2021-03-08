-
Dorothea Lange is best known for her portraiture photography documenting America’s Great Depression. Her image “Migrant Mother” depicts a destitute woman…
Author Sharon Draper has been writing award-winning young adult fiction for years. Her stories deal with issues like race, poverty and abuse, but Draper…
During the Great Depression, the federal government sent photographers around the country to meet Americans and document their lives. Those photographers…
Ringlets, a baby-doll face and a sweet singing voice may be the most recognizable aspects of Shirley Temple's famous persona.But in his latest book,…
