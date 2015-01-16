UNC System President Tom Ross To Resign

University of North Carolina System President Tom Ross will retire from his position, effective January 2016. Ross has led the 17-school university system since 2011.

In a joint statement with Ross, the Board of Governors said it "decided to begin the process of leadership transition."

Ross will serve until January 3, 2016 or until his replacement is named. The Board and President Ross did not agree on the timeframe, according to the statement. "Though the timeline President Ross had for transition is different from that of the Board, he fully understands, appreciates and accepts the prerogative of the Board of Governors to select the president of the University."

Ross previously served as President of Davidson College and as a North Carolina Superior Court judge.

The university system has faced many challenges during his four-year tenure including academic scandal at UNC-Chapel Hill.