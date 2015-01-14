Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Man In Five Dimensions Of The Same Universe

J. Alphonse Nicholson as 'Abel Green' in Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green.
Nick Graetz
J. Alphonse Nicholson as 'Abel Green' in Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green.
Nick Graetz
Actor J. Alphonse Nicholson, playwright Howard L. Craft, and director Joseph Megel on the set of Freight.
Nick Graetz

  

A new one-man show by playwright Howard Craft tells the story of a man who exists in five incarnations at different points in American history. 

The show spans 100 years and tells the stories of a man named Abel Green who appears as a minstrel in one universe, and a cult leader, FBI informant, struggling actor, and out-of-work mortgage broker in four other universes. While the men all live in different eras, they struggle with the same central question: how do I make decisions and survive given my racial, political and social surroundings? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with playwright Howard Craft and performer Alphonse Nicholson about the show Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green on stage at Swain Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through January 24.

Watch a preview of the show here:

The State of ThingsAfrican-American ArtistAfrican-American HistoryHoward L. CraftAmerican HistoryThe State of ThingsUNC-Chapel HillOne-Man PlayPiedmont Performance FactoryBlack IdentityRaceCulturePolitics
