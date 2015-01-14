A Man In Five Dimensions Of The Same Universe

A new one-man show by playwright Howard Craft tells the story of a man who exists in five incarnations at different points in American history.

The show spans 100 years and tells the stories of a man named Abel Green who appears as a minstrel in one universe, and a cult leader, FBI informant, struggling actor, and out-of-work mortgage broker in four other universes. While the men all live in different eras, they struggle with the same central question: how do I make decisions and survive given my racial, political and social surroundings?

Host Frank Stasio talks with playwright Howard Craft and performer Alphonse Nicholson about the show Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green on stage at Swain Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through January 24.

Watch a preview of the show here: