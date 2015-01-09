Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Little-Known, But Remarkable Women

Daisy and Violet Hilton are conjoined twins from North Carolina.
Beryl Markham was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic from East to West.
Allegra Byron was the illegitimate daughter of poet Lord Byron
Writer Megan Mahew Bergman describes her newest collection of short stories as “10 years of my reading life.” Almost Famous Women (Scribner/2015) is historical fiction that explores the lives of powerful and unusual women who have remained in the margins of history. The stories range from an account of conjoined twins who were sold into show business in North Carolina, to the life and legacy of Africa’s first female horse trainer. Host Frank Stasio talks to Megan Mahew Bergman about women who took risks, broke rules, and disrupted cultural and gender norms in the early to mid 20th century.

Watch a performance from The International Sweethearts of Rhythm, the first integrated all women's band in the United States: http://youtu.be/WczP3PyHt20

