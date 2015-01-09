Little-Known, But Remarkable Women

Writer Megan Mahew Bergman describes her newest collection of short stories as “10 years of my reading life.” Almost Famous Women (Scribner/2015) is historical fiction that explores the lives of powerful and unusual women who have remained in the margins of history. The stories range from an account of conjoined twins who were sold into show business in North Carolina, to the life and legacy of Africa’s first female horse trainer. Host Frank Stasio talks to Megan Mahew Bergman about women who took risks, broke rules, and disrupted cultural and gender norms in the early to mid 20 th century.

Watch a performance from The International Sweethearts of Rhythm, the first integrated all women's band in the United States: http://youtu.be/WczP3PyHt20