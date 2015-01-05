Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Dan Ariely Exposes The Flaws In Our Decisions

DanArielypainsuit.jpg
Dan Ariely
/
Duke Photography
Dan Ariely poses in his 'pain suit,' which he used to test pain and pleasure.

Dan Ariely works in contradictions. He studies behavioral economics and points out that humans are logical but irrational beings.

How do we assign monetary value to a thought or an idea? How do we decide when a lie is more valuable than the truth? Are we really in control of the decisions we make on a daily basis?

At the crossroads of psychology and economics, Ariely has made it his life’s work to study the idea that some of our best intentions can lead to our most irrational behavior.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ariely, professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and leader of Duke's Center for Advanced Hindsight.

Ariely has written three books: Predictably Irrational, The Upside of Irrationality, and The Honest Truth About Dishonesty.

Ariely has given three TED talks, the first of which explored the idea that we are not in total control of our daily decisions:

http://youtu.be/9X68dm92HVI

Tags

The State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesDan ArielyFuqua School of BusinessDuke UniversityPsychologyEconomyThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio