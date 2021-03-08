-
To hear chief finance officers tell it, the global economy is heading toward a recession.That's the top takeaway from the latest CFO Survey, a quarterly…
-
There’s good news on the jobs front for 2016. That’s according to the latest Duke University – CFO Global Business Outlook Survey.Chief Financial Officers…
-
A new study out of Duke University shows people shopping with reusable bags often make surprising choices.Bryan Bollinger is an Assistant Professor of…
-
Dan Ariely works in contradictions. He studies behavioral economics and points out that humans are logical but irrational beings. How do we assign…
-
Dan Ariely works in contradictions. He studies behavioral economics and points out that humans are logical but irrational beings. How do we assign…
-
Note: This is a rebroadcast from a show that aired November 7, 2013.Think you’re avoiding the advertisements when you fast forward through using your…
-
Note: This is a rebroadcast from a show that aired November 7, 2013.Think you’re avoiding the advertisements when you fast forward through using your…
-
Think you’re avoiding the advertisements when you fast forward through using your DVR?Think again. New research from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business shows…
-
Think you’re avoiding the advertisements when you fast forward through using your DVR?Think again. New research from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business shows…
-
A new study from Duke University says it can. Research finds that male CEOs with deeper voices make more money, manage larger firms, and have a longer…