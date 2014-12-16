Bringing The World Home To You

NC's Longest Serving Congressman Comes Home

Frank Stasio talked live with Congressman Howard Coble 12/16/2014.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Buttons from Howard Coble's run for re-election.
Ken Rudin
Congressman Howard Coble is ending is 30 year career in politics. He will be retiring in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Stock Photo)
http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Howiecoble.jpeg

  At 83, Congressman Howard Coble is retiring and leaving Capitol Hill after 30 years. 

Congressman Coble was a friend to many including musicians, farmers and the textile and tobacco industries. Throughout his three decades as a lawmaker, Coble fought against governmental waste and punctuated that stance with a decision to reject the congressional pension. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Congressman Howard Coble about his 30-year career and his future.

Howard Coble US House of Representatives Retirement Tobacco Government Politics
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
