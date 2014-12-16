NC's Longest Serving Congressman Comes Home

At 83, Congressman Howard Coble is retiring and leaving Capitol Hill after 30 years.

Congressman Coble was a friend to many including musicians, farmers and the textile and tobacco industries. Throughout his three decades as a lawmaker, Coble fought against governmental waste and punctuated that stance with a decision to reject the congressional pension.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Congressman Howard Coble about his 30-year career and his future.