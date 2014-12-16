NC's Longest Serving Congressman Comes Home
Frank Stasio talked live with Congressman Howard Coble 12/16/2014.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Buttons from Howard Coble's run for re-election.
Ken Rudin
Congressman Howard Coble is ending is 30 year career in politics. He will be retiring in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Stock Photo)
At 83, Congressman Howard Coble is retiring and leaving Capitol Hill after 30 years.
Congressman Coble was a friend to many including musicians, farmers and the textile and tobacco industries. Throughout his three decades as a lawmaker, Coble fought against governmental waste and punctuated that stance with a decision to reject the congressional pension.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Congressman Howard Coble about his 30-year career and his future.