US House of Representatives

-
In the wake of events in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore, Md., U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) leads the Congressional Black Caucus at a tumultuous time…
-
In the wake of events in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore, Md., U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) leads the Congressional Black Caucus at a tumultuous time…
-
At 83, Congressman Howard Coble is retiring and leaving Capitol Hill after 30 years. Congressman Coble was a friend to many including musicians, farmers…
-
At 83, Congressman Howard Coble is retiring and leaving Capitol Hill after 30 years. Congressman Coble was a friend to many including musicians, farmers…
-
State House Republicans released a proposed budget on Tuesday that is significantly different than the Senate's spending plan in terms of education. House…
-
The primary is now two weeks away. In the 12th Congressional District, half a dozen democratic candidates are campaigning to replace Mel Watt. He was…
-
As the primary election draws near, Host Frank Stasio leads a series of conversations with candidates running to unseat Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers…
-
As the primary election draws near, Host Frank Stasio leads a series of conversations with candidates running to unseat Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers…
-
North Carolina’s longest serving Republican in the House of Representatives says he will not run for re-election.Congressman Howard Coble of the sixth…
-
Wednesday night, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to end the government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling. Eighty-seven Republicans…