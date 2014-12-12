Review of Academic Centers at UNC Campuses

Members of the University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors heard presentations Wednesday and Thursday from centers and institutes across the system as they consider possible cuts.

Representatives from each center or institute answered questions about their purpose, finances and campus impact. This review is the third phase of a process ordered by the General Assembly earlier this year, and it has stirred controversy. Some assert that this is a political move designed to target particular institutions, while others say that it is a system-wide, non-partisan activity.

