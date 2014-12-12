Bringing The World Home To You

Review of Academic Centers at UNC Campuses

Jeff Tiberii
Members of the University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors heard presentations Wednesday and Thursday from centers and institutes across the system as they consider possible cuts. 

Representatives from each center or institute answered questions about their purpose, finances and campus impact. This review is the third phase of a process ordered by the General Assembly earlier this year, and it has stirred controversy. Some assert that this is a political move designed to target particular institutions, while others say that it is a system-wide, non-partisan activity. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii who has been following the story.

UNC Board of GovernorsNC General AssemblyFundingEducation CutsBudget CutsFinanceCampus
