Education Cuts

-
From 2003 to 2012, state funding decreased by 12 percent overall while median tuition rose 55 percent across all public colleges," the General Accountability Office says.
-
Members of the University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors heard presentations Wednesday and Thursday from centers and institutes across the…
-
Members of the University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors heard presentations Wednesday and Thursday from centers and institutes across the…
-
School leaders across the state say proposed cuts to the Department of Public Instruction would hurt North Carolina classrooms.The Senate’s spending plan…
-
The North Carolina legislature is set this week to begin the third step in preparing adjustments for the state's annual budget. Members of the House of…
-
Deana and Mark Kahlenberg teach at the same school: Alderman Road Elementary in Cumberland County. They met there. They both enjoyed teaching for many…
-
Sweeping reforms in education laws this year angered many teachers. Hundreds protested the lack of a pay increase, the elimination of tenure and the end…
-
Sweeping reforms in education laws this year angered many teachers. Hundreds protested the lack of a pay increase, the elimination of tenure and the end…
-
This week, North Carolina teachers protested funding shortages in the education system by staging walk-ins across the state. Many were upset by budget…
-
This week, North Carolina teachers protested funding shortages in the education system by staging walk-ins across the state. Many were upset by budget…