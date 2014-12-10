Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Militarization Of North Carolina's Police

Saint Paul, Minnesota police officers covered in riot gear march and line up during the 2008 Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center.
Tony Webster
/

Police departments across the state of North Carolina are arming themselves with the same weapons and gear as the U.S. military. 

This is thanks to the federal 1033 Excess Property Program which allows police departments across the nation to apply for surplus military equipment, like M-16 rifles, helicopters and IED resistant vehicles along with general office supplies like computers.

'The program was remarkably small for its first 20 years, but after 9/11 it sky rocketed and agencies all over the country started applying for this grab bag of giveaways.'

Reporter Jon Elliston of Carolina Public Press says that the program goes back to the end of the Cold War when Congress directed the Department of Defense to start offloading some of its surplus gear. 

Elliston says at that time, bases around the country were closing and "the thinking was that [the surplus gear] could be of use to state and local agencies and could save them some money while increasing their capacity."

"The program was remarkably small for its first 20 years, but after 9/11 it sky rocketed and agencies all over the country started applying for this grab bag of giveaways," says Elliston.

More than $5 billion dollars worth of military equipment has been distributed across the country since the program began. North Carolina has accumulated approximately $16.5 million of surplus gear since 1990, which is relatively a small number compared to other states.

The nonprofit investigative news services  The Marshall Project created a searchable, itemized list detailing what each agency throughout the state has received from the program. Click on the name of the county or agency to see what kind of equipment that was awarded:

After the militarized response to protestors in Ferguson, MO reporters nationwide started to investigate the Pentagon’s program.

North Carolina's Department of Public Safety (DPS) refused to share details about its participation in the program with WRAL out of fear of that the information could be used by "people who would use it to the detriment of our law enforcement professionals and potentially the public."

But despite DPS's unwillingness to share details, several local agencies released information, and now a new report released by the Department of Defense reveals a full inventory of gear received by counties across the state.

North Carolina is currently suspended from the 1033 Excess Property Program due to administrative error, but the state is currently working to resolve the issue with the Department of Defense.

Reporters around the state continue to uncover details about acquisitions in their own region.

Tags

The State of ThingsPoliceMilitaryRace RiotsWeaponsDepartment of Defense1033 Excess Property programMilitarizationCarolina Public PressJon EllistonPentagonWestern North CarolinaThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio