Preserving Forbidden Music

As a young classical music producer in the 1980s, Michael Haas was digging through East German archives researching the works of Kurt Weill.

In the process he stumbled upon a trove of compositions by Jewish musicians who had been persecuted by the Nazis. The music he discovered provided insight into the tremendous influence of Jewish composers before and during World War II.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Michael Haas about his new book Forbidden Music: The Jewish Composers Banned by the Nazis (Yale University Press/ 2013) that documents his journey to uncover and preserve these suppressed works.