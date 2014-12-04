What GSK Layoffs Mean For Pharma In North Carolina

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline eliminated 900 jobs yesterday.

The cuts, which focus on employees at the Research Triangle Park location, are the latest in a series of restructuring decisions by the multi-billion dollar company. The moves suggest a changing business model for the pharmaceutical industry.

Reductions in the research and development sector mean more companies are shopping around for their next product rather than creating it themselves.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn; BBC business reporter Russell Padmore; and Atul Nerkar, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at UNC-Chapel Hill Kenan Flagler Business School, about the changing landscape of pharmaceuticals.



