Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What GSK Layoffs Mean For Pharma In North Carolina

GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline
/

    

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline eliminated 900 jobs yesterday.

The cuts, which focus on employees at the Research Triangle Park location, are the latest in a series of restructuring decisions by the multi-billion dollar company. The moves suggest a changing business model for the pharmaceutical industry.

Reductions in the research and development sector mean more companies are shopping around for their next product rather than creating it themselves.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn; BBC business reporter Russell Padmore; and Atul Nerkar, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at UNC-Chapel Hill Kenan Flagler Business School, about the changing landscape of pharmaceuticals.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsPharmaceuticalsGlaxoSmithKlineBusinessUNC Kenan-FlaglerThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio