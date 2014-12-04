Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Ferguson Events Encourage Author To Republish Novel

Cover Image of Passing by Samaria

    

When Sharon Ewell Foster first published her novel Passing by Samaria in the late 1990s, it was a time of relative racial peace throughout the United States.

She believed it was an ideal time to encourage a frank and honest conversation about race relations and racial justice. Her novel tells the story of a young woman who moves to Chicago as part of the Great Migration and gets swept into race riots that became known as the Red Summer. But events in the last few months moved Foster to republish her novel and bring the story back into the public conversation. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Foster about her work in light of indictment decisions in the past few weeks that have sparked protests around the country. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNovelFergusonRaceRacial JusticeRacial TensionProtestRace RiotsRiotRed Summer
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio