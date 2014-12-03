Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Bartender Spins Patrons' Tales

Durham writer Gregg Cusick's day job as a bartender allows him to write about some things he hears from the other side of the bar.

He uses just a few elements of the tales from his patrons to create historical fiction in the form of short stories.

His first book, My Father Moves Through Time Like a Dirigible (Livingston Press/2014), is a collection of short stories that explore our emotional connections to our own stories of love, loss and humor.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Gregg Cusick about his new book.

Cusick will read at the Regulator Bookshop in Durham on Monday, December 8 at 7 p.m. and at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Thursday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

