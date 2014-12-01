Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Pat Nathan Hands Down Her Corporate Success

PatNathan_1.jpg
Pat Nathan
/

  

As a chemist in the 1970s, Pat Nathan was quite often the only woman in the room.

She remained one of the only women in the room as she rose through the rankings at the Dell computer company during the dot-com bubble. She entered the industry at a time when it was grappling with how to dispose of computer waste responsibly.

Despite an indication from her superior that she could never be a leader, her knowledge and perseverance did make her an executive, but Nathan’s understanding of what it takes for women to get those jobs with a fair salary made her an advocate.

She combined that experience with her business management skills to start the Triangle chapter of Dress for Success, a group that helps low-income women find the right attire for interviews and provides job counseling.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pat Nathan about women in the workforce.

Nathan will be a member of a panel of women who have moved from being business leaders to starting non-profits on Thursday at the Levin Jewish Community Center in Durham.

Tags

The State of ThingsWomen and WorkTechnologyScienceThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio