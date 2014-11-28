Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Shaping A New, Queer Life

A new memoir by UNC's Kenan Visiting Writer Daisy Hernández
This was originally broadcasted on 10/21/2014

Daisy Hernández grew up between cultures as a first-generation American child of a working-class Colombian mother and Cuban father. 

Her family hoped that she’d “become white,” but she struggled to meet their demands while forming an identity of her own. Her new memoir, A Cup of Water Under My Bed (Beacon Press/2014), traces her journey, weaving stories of religion and family with details about a new world away from home, where she developed a new political consciousness, came out as bisexual, and worked as a feminist journalist. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to HernándezUNC’s Kenan Visiting Writer, about her life and work

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMemoirLatinaCultureSpanishBilingualFeministJournalismUNC-Chapel HillRace IdentityBisexualityLGBTQ
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
