Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Woman Behind Thanksgiving

Image of Sarah Hale, editor of Godey's Lady Book
Wikimedia Commons
/

    

Many people sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner may hearken back to some version of a story about Pilgrims and Native Americans feasting together. 

But religious studies scholar Anne Blue Wills says the current version of Thanksgiving would have been unrecognizable to the Pilgrims it supposedly honors. Wills’s research shows that Thanksgiving was never a regular ritualized holiday during the Pilgrim era, and the version of the holiday celebrated today is a result of a journalistic crusader named Sarah Hale

She edited a popular women’s magazine in the mid 1800s. Hale was the editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book and Magazine in the mid 1800s and wanted Thanksgiving to be a patriotic holiday that would unite Americans in pious, puritan values. She aggressively promoted Thanksgiving through columns and stories before President Abraham Lincoln finally declared it a federal holiday in 1863.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Anne Blue Wills, an associate professor of religion at Davidson College, about her journal article “Pilgrims and Progress: How Magazines Made Thanksgiving."

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThanksgivingAmerican HistoryPilgrimsPuritansPresident Abraham LincolnFederal HolidaysReligionReligious StudiesJournalistHolidayHolidaysDavidson College
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio