The State of Things

White House Diaries Reveal Complexities of Nixon/Graham Relationship

President Lyndon Johnson, President-elect Richard Nixon, Rev. Billy Graham and Vice President-elect Spiro Agnew during a prayer at swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 1969.
flickr.com/photos/washington_area_spark
/

Newly released excerpts from H.R. Haldeman’s diary provide new insights into the relationship between Billy Graham and Richard Nixon. 

Audio journals from Nixon’s chief of staff reveal Graham’s firm grasp of political craftsmanship, and Nixon’s reliance on the televangelist for more than spiritual advice.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carolina Public Press reporter Jon Elliston about the audio journals and what they revealed. 

If you'd like to read more about the revelations between Richard Nixon and Billy Graham you can visit Elliston's article (here). 

Tags

The State of ThingsRichard NixonBilly GrahamPoliticsPresidential InaugurationReligionH.R. HaldemanCarolina Public PressJon Elliston
