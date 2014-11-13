Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NPR's 'Ask Me Another' Comes To Durham

Host Ophira Eisenberg wearing a very stylish WUNC T-shirt
NPR
/

  

The comedy of Ophira Eisenberg includes many elements of her former dating life like lamenting about online dating and unreasonable expectations from your partner.

The charming brand of stand-up allowed Eisenberg to make a seamless transition to radio as host of the NPR trivia program Ask Me Another.

The show features contestants guessing about everything from Shakespearean soliloquies to the names of French pastries.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ophira Eisenberg and guest listener Dede Hall of Chapel Hill competes against Stasio in a game of North Carolina trivia.

Ask Me Another will record an episode of the show in front of a live audience at the Carolina Theater in Durham next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsComedyNPRDurhamThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio