NPR's 'Ask Me Another' Comes To Durham

The comedy of Ophira Eisenberg includes many elements of her former dating life like lamenting about online dating and unreasonable expectations from your partner.

The charming brand of stand-up allowed Eisenberg to make a seamless transition to radio as host of the NPR trivia program Ask Me Another.

The show features contestants guessing about everything from Shakespearean soliloquies to the names of French pastries.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ophira Eisenberg and guest listener Dede Hall of Chapel Hill competes against Stasio in a game of North Carolina trivia.