The State of Things

Utility Companies Could Keep Fees Despite Corporate Tax Breaks

Power plant in Goldsboro, NC.
Private utilities charge their customers a small monthly fee to compensate for the corporate income tax they pay.

The North Carolina General Assembly cut that tax in its latest session, and the state Utilities Commission originally ordered a smaller fee to reflect the changes. But the commission recently reversed that, saying companies could go back to charging at the higher rate and keep the extra money.

Their decision led to a rare, strongly-worded dissent from the commissioners who voted against it.

Plus, a federal appeals court ruled this week in the case of water contamination at Camp Lejeune. Justices said a North Carolina law passed earlier this year cannot allow those who were exposed to the contamination decades ago to file for personal damages today.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter John Murawski and Jacksonville Daily News reporter Adelina Colbert about the latest news.

The State of ThingsTaxesBusiness TaxesCamp LejeuneWater Contamination
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
