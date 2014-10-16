Utility Companies Could Keep Fees Despite Corporate Tax Breaks

Private utilities charge their customers a small monthly fee to compensate for the corporate income tax they pay.

The North Carolina General Assembly cut that tax in its latest session, and the state Utilities Commission originally ordered a smaller fee to reflect the changes. But the commission recently reversed that, saying companies could go back to charging at the higher rate and keep the extra money.

Their decision led to a rare, strongly-worded dissent from the commissioners who voted against it.

Plus, a federal appeals court ruled this week in the case of water contamination at Camp Lejeune. Justices said a North Carolina law passed earlier this year cannot allow those who were exposed to the contamination decades ago to file for personal damages today.