Water Contamination

-
Republicans in North Carolina's congressional delegation are split on President Donald Trump's withdrawal of troops from northern Syria. A class action…
-
Retired Master Sgt. Jerry Ensminger says the Department of Veterans Affairs has done too little to help the more than one million servicemembers and their…
-
Private utilities charge their customers a small monthly fee to compensate for the corporate income tax they pay. The North Carolina General Assembly cut…
-
Private utilities charge their customers a small monthly fee to compensate for the corporate income tax they pay. The North Carolina General Assembly cut…
-
Big news came out this week about fracking: Duke scientists have found that natural gas wells used in fracking caused contamination in eight drinking…
-
A Duke University study exonerates hydraulic fracturing from contaminating drinking water at sites in Pennsylvania and Texas. Instead, researchers blame…
-
The US Supreme Court has upheld North Carolina's limits on how long people have to file pollution-related lawsuits.The case involved pollution connected…
-
For more than three decades, hundreds of thousands of people were likely exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in Jacksonville,…
-
For more than three decades, hundreds of thousands of people were likely exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in Jacksonville,…
-
Godi Godar lives and works in Durham, NC. He's a mechanic there. That's kind of amazing since Godar had never seen a car until he was in his 20s.Godi grew…