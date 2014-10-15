Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Where Do They Stand On Healthcare?

Photo from the Renee Ellmers and Clay Aiken debate.
Jessica Jones
/

As we inch closer toward election day, healthcare remains an important issue for the campaigns. 

The second installment of The State Of Things Issues Table examines the role of healthcare and the Affordable Care Act in the current races. Host Frank Stasio chats with Time Warner News' senior political reporter Loretta Boniti about races between Senator Kay Hagan and challenger Thom Tillis and the tightly contested battle between incumbent Renee Ellmers and her opponent Clay Aiken. 

Tags

The State of ThingsClay AikenRenee EllmersKay HaganThom TillisLoretta BonitiThe State of ThingsIssues TablePoliticsElections
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio