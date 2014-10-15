Where Do They Stand On Healthcare?

As we inch closer toward election day, healthcare remains an important issue for the campaigns.

The second installment of The State Of Things Issues Table examines the role of healthcare and the Affordable Care Act in the current races. Host Frank Stasio chats with Time Warner News' senior political reporter Loretta Boniti about races between Senator Kay Hagan and challenger Thom Tillis and the tightly contested battle between incumbent Renee Ellmers and her opponent Clay Aiken.