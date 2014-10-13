This Is A Chef’s Life

Credit flickr.com/photos/peabodyawards / Vivian Howard at the 73rd Annual Peabody Award Reception (A Chef's Life).

Vivian Howard originally made a name for herself in the Manhattan restaurant world by starting as an onion peeler and working her way up to chef.

The daughter of tobacco and hog farmers, Howard could not wait to escape eastern North Carolina. She moved to New York City and marveled at the modernist world of fine cuisine of the Big Apple.

Eventually, Vivian and her husband, Ben Knight, started their own gourmet food delivery service out of their Harlem loft. They turned their restaurant aspirations into reality with the help of Vivian’s parents, who offered assistance only if they moved back to home to eastern North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio chats with Chef Vivian Howard about her farm-to-table restaurant, The Chef & The Farmer, her PBS TV show, A Chef’s Life.

Watch Season 2, Episode 1, Blueberries and Boiling Over:

Watch Season 2, Episode 2: Shrimp Sells