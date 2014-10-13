Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

This Is A Chef’s Life

1 of 3
Vivian Howard in the WUNC studios with engineer Robin Copley.
Hady Mawajdeh
2 of 3
Vivian Howard with Frank Stasio outside the WUNC studios.
Hady Mawajdeh
3 of 3
Vivian Howard waits in the "green room" at the WUNC studios.
Hady Mawajdeh

Vivian Howard at the 73rd Annual Peabody Award Reception (A Chef's Life).
Credit flickr.com/photos/peabodyawards
/
Vivian Howard at the 73rd Annual Peabody Award Reception (A Chef's Life).

Vivian Howard originally made a name for herself in the Manhattan restaurant world by starting as an onion peeler and working her way up to chef. 

The daughter of tobacco and hog farmers, Howard could not wait to escape eastern North Carolina. She moved to New York City and marveled at the modernist world of fine cuisine of the Big Apple.

Eventually, Vivian and her husband, Ben Knight, started their own gourmet food delivery service out of their Harlem loft. They turned their restaurant aspirations into reality with the help of Vivian’s parents, who offered assistance only if they moved back to home to eastern North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio chats with Chef Vivian Howard about her farm-to-table restaurant, The Chef & The Farmer, her PBS TV show, A Chef’s Life.

Watch Season 2, Episode 1, Blueberries and Boiling Over:

Watch Season 2, Episode 2: Shrimp Sells

Tags

The State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected