The State of Things

Examining Sexual Assault On Campus: Policy, Prevention & Culture

One in five women and one in 16 men is sexually assaulted on campus according to the National Institute of Justice

And a recent White House report shows that no one in America is more at risk of being raped or assaulted than college women. Colleges around the country are facing increased pressure to respond to this issue, and more than 70 campuses are under investigation for their handling of sexual assault cases. Addressing campus sexual assault requires more than policy changes. A student-led revolution calls for a larger public discussion about issues of gender-based discrimination and the systems of oppression that perpetuate violence. 

Every piece of perpetuating sexual violence fuels our economy, so it's important to notice changing the narrative is a long process--Monika Johnson Hostler

Host Frank Stasio talks to Andrea Pino, sexual assault survivor and co-founder of End Rape on Campus. The conversation continues with Juliette Grimmett, sexual violence and prevention expert and founder of the Chrysalis Network; Monika Johnson-Hostler, executive director of the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault; and Michael Schwalbe, North Carolina State University professor of sociology specializing in gender and violence. He will also talk with Bob Pleasants, assistant director of the UNC-Chapel Hill Learning Center and creator of the UNC Men's Project, a campus-wide initiative to increase men's involvement in gender equity efforts and violence prevention; and UNC-Chapel Hill students Zachary Padgett and Blake Fulton.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSexual AssaultSexual ViolenceCampus Sexual AssaultGenderMasculinityviolenceDiscriminationOppression
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
