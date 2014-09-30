Examining Sexual Assault On Campus: Policy, Prevention & Culture

One in five women and one in 16 men is sexually assaulted on campus according to the National Institute of Justice.

And a recent White House report shows that no one in America is more at risk of being raped or assaulted than college women. Colleges around the country are facing incre ased pressure to respond to this issue, and more than 70 campuses are under investigation for their handling of sexual assault cases. Addressing campus sexual assault requires more than policy changes. A student-led revolution calls for a larger public discussion about issues of gender-based discrimination and the systems of oppression that perpetuate violence.

Every piece of perpetuating sexual violence fuels our economy, so it's important to notice changing the narrative is a long process--Monika Johnson Hostler