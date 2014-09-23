A Re-evaluation Of The Common Core

Advocates and opponents of the Common Core curriculum have debated its merits since its adoption in North Carolina in 2012.

Some believe the content is developmentally inappropriate. Proponents think it provides a standardized method of instruction for preparation for the real world. A new review commission met yesterday to lay out a plan.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Reema Khrais about the commission’s first meeting and the future of Common Core in North Carolina.