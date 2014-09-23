Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Re-evaluation Of The Common Core

This photo was taken at the first meeting of the review commission.
Reema Khrais
/

Advocates and opponents of the Common Core curriculum have debated its merits since its adoption in North Carolina in 2012. 

Some believe the content is developmentally inappropriate. Proponents think it provides a standardized method of instruction for preparation for the real world. A new review commission met yesterday to lay out a plan.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Reema Khrais about the commission’s first meeting and the future of Common Core in North Carolina. 

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh