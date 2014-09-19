Ciompi Quartet Opens Untraditional Season With Tradition

The Ciompi Quartet, Duke University's resident string quartet, opens its fall season September 20th at Baldwin Auditorium with guest pianist Awadagin Pratt.

Awadagin Pratt is a world renown pianist and the winner of the prestigious Naumburg International Piano Competition. He has performed for two sitting Presidents and is a Professor of Piano at University of Cincinnati.

The quartet will begin the season, as it typically does, with classic pieces. This year's opening offers one twist: it will be the first time they perform Hayden's vivacious String Quartet in B-flat Major, op. 50, no. 1.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the members of the Ciompi Quartet about their upcoming season and their relationship with Duke University. The Ciompi Quartet is Eric Pritchard and Hsiao-mei Ku on violin, Jonathan Bagg playing viola and Fred Raimi on cello.

Ciompi Quartet's upcoming Duke Performances feature North Carolinas' Marcia Littley the founder of the Amernet String Quartet from Greenville (Nov 01, 2014), Durham's Nicholas Kitchen of the Borromeo String Quartet (February 7, 2015) and fellow Durham native and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo (Apr 11, 2015).

For more information on performances by the Ciompi Quartet click here.